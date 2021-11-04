The Australian Embassy calls for entries of the 70th anniversary logo competition

The winner will receive two economy class return trip tickets: Bangkok – Sydney from Thai Airways (in case the winner resides in Thailand) or Sydney – Bangkok (in case the winner resides in Australia) with three nights accommodation in Bangkok or Sydney with Minor Hotels. The tickets must be used prior to 31 December 2022. Travel is subject to border restrictions and visa requirements at that time.



Submit the design in PNG and/or PDF files from now until November 30 (5pm) to [email protected]

For further information and competition terms and conditions, click here.

Source: Facebook page "Australian Embassy, Thailand"

