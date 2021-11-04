Fri, November 19, 2021

The Australian Embassy calls for entries of the 70th anniversary logo competition

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Australia – which will be celebrated throughout 2022 – the Australian Embassy, Thailand, together with Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, would like to invite Thais and Australians to design the official logo for the 70th anniversary.

The winning design will be featured as the logo for all 70th anniversary-related activities in 2022 in both print and digital formats.

The winner will receive two economy class return trip tickets: Bangkok – Sydney from Thai Airways (in case the winner resides in Thailand) or Sydney – Bangkok (in case the winner resides in Australia) with three nights accommodation in Bangkok or Sydney with Minor Hotels. The tickets must be used prior to 31 December 2022. Travel is subject to border restrictions and visa requirements at that time.


Submit the design in PNG and/or PDF files from now until November 30 (5pm) to [email protected]
For further information and competition terms and conditions, click here.

 

Source: Facebook page "Australian Embassy, Thailand"

