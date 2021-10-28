Australia announces $126m support for Asean, seeks upgrade in ties

Speaking on the second of three days of virtual meetings between Asean leaders and those of their key partners from the region, Mr Morrison added that the growth of Asean's 10 member states underpins regional stability and Australia's prosperity.

He told his counterparts at the Asean-Australia Summit that a comprehensive strategic partnership between both parties would be "more than just a label".

"We want our cooperation to reach new heights," Mr Morrison added. "We will back it with substance that positions our partnership to address complex challenges in the future."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore agrees in principle with Australia's proposal to elevate relations with Asean, and encourages continued discussions on the matter.

PM Lee added that he is grateful for Australia's steadfast commitment to post-pandemic recovery efforts in the region, through its Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative and Partnerships for Recovery policy.