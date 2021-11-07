Thailand’s trains packed with commuters since Nov 1 reopening

“This proves that rail transport plays an important role in people’s daily lives,” the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) said on Saturday. “We expect the number of commuters using the railway system to rise continuously.”
DRT said it has ensured that all rail operators employ strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
“We also ask commuters to comply with public health measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining distance and using hand sanitising gel while using rail transport services,” it added.
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
