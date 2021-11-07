Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s trains packed with commuters since Nov 1 reopening

  • in-focus
The number of daily commuters using the rail system, including MRT, BTS and the Airport Rail Link, has risen to 600,000 per day since Thailand reopened on November 1.

“This proves that rail transport plays an important role in people’s daily lives,” the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) said on Saturday. “We expect the number of commuters using the railway system to rise continuously.”

DRT said it has ensured that all rail operators employ strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We also ask commuters to comply with public health measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining distance and using hand sanitising gel while using rail transport services,” it added.

Published : November 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

