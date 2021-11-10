Fri, November 19, 2021

218 Myanmar nationals caught sneaking across the border in Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi border patrol soldiers rounded up 218 Myanmar nationals who had sneaked into Thailand via Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district on Tuesday.

Of them, 125 are men and 93 are women. The illegal migrants reportedly said that they had entered Thailand illegally via natural channels and had paid agents 25,000 to 26,000 baht per person to transport them to job sites in Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Kanchanaburi.

The detainees have been put in isolation for Covid-19 testing, after which they will undergo legal procedures. Preliminary testing found no one with body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Colonel Chaleomchai Chadjai, commander of Kanchanaburi’s 9th Infantry Division, has said that border patrol soldiers have received intelligence from the Surasri task force that a number of Myanmar nationals have tried to slip into Thailand since earlier this month, especially along Thai-Myanmar borders in Saiyok, Muang and Sangkhla Buri districts. 

