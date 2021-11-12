New roadmap being written to guide Phetchaburi, Thailand’s newest ‘creative city’

"Thailand now has the opportunity to promote Phetchaburi province among high-quality tourists. The province can become an exhibition or a meetings venue and can exchange knowledge with other cities in the network. This will also create new jobs and boost revenue for residents,” Dasta’s director Group Capt Atikhun Kongmee said on Thursday.

He added that his organisation is working on a roadmap to turn Phetchaburi province into a destination within five years (2022-2027).

“The roadmap includes the creation of delicacies that focus on the province’s three specialities, namely salt, palm sugar and lime,” he said. "All sectors will be encouraged to participate in local and international activities to promote the province.”