Fri, November 19, 2021

New roadmap being written to guide Phetchaburi, Thailand’s newest ‘creative city’

Thailand’s Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) has started working on a five-year roadmap to turn Phetchaburi province into a tourism destination after it was included in the Unesco Creative Cities Network this year.

Phetchaburi is the fifth city after Phuket, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Bangkok to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco)’s Creative Cities Network. The network comprises 295 cities from more than 90 countries.

"Thailand now has the opportunity to promote Phetchaburi province among high-quality tourists. The province can become an exhibition or a meetings venue and can exchange knowledge with other cities in the network. This will also create new jobs and boost revenue for residents,” Dasta’s director Group Capt Atikhun Kongmee said on Thursday.

He added that his organisation is working on a roadmap to turn Phetchaburi province into a destination within five years (2022-2027).

“The roadmap includes the creation of delicacies that focus on the province’s three specialities, namely salt, palm sugar and lime,” he said. "All sectors will be encouraged to participate in local and international activities to promote the province.”

 

He added that knowledge gathered from the development of Phetchaburi will be used to develop other areas for sustainable tourism.

