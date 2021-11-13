Heavy flooding forces Chumphon to close part of Highway 41

Meanwhile, those heading from the Pathomporn intersection to Wat Phra That Sawi are advised to stop at Muang Chumphon, and those heading out from Wat Phra That Sawi have been told to stop in Lang Suan.

Separately railway services on the southern line between Chumphon’s Sawi and Khao Suan Thurian train stations will be stopped from 8.25pm due to heavy rain and flash flooding.

Eight trains have been cancelled due to flooding. Heavy rain has also inundated Phetchkasem Road or Highway 4, another major route connecting Bangkok to the South.

The State Railway of Thailand is providing food and beverage to all stranded passengers.