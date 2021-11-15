Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Thai air force to spend billions on new fleet of light attack aircraft

The Royal Thai Airforce (RTAF) on Sunday signed a US$143 million (4.68 billion baht) procurement deal with US military aircraft manufacturer, Textron Aviation Defence, on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.

Under the deal, eight Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, ground support equipment, spare parts and other equipment will be procured for the 41st Wing light attack operations in Chiang Mai.

 

“RTAF pilots and concerned parties found the attributes of the AT-6 procurement programme very favourable,” said Air Marshall Pongsawat Jantasarn, who chairs the procurement committee. “It will also benefit both Thai and US interests, strengthening the enduring strategic partnership between our nations.”

The Beechcraft AT-6TH is the second RTAF procurement in support of the S-Curve 11 strategy, which aims to develop Thailand’s domestic defence industry.

The first procurement under the new strategy was the Beechcraft T-6TH Texan II in 2020.

Textron Aviation Defence will train RTAF maintenance professionals in Thailand in 2023, while pilot training is set to begin in Wichita in 2024. The Beechcraft AT-6TH will join the Royal Thai fleet in 2024.

“We are honoured the Royal Thai Air Force has selected the Beechcraft AT-6 to conduct a broad array of missions in support of its border security and its anti-smuggling, counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking operations,” said Thomas Hammoor, president and chief executive officer of Textron Aviation Defence.

“The RTAF is a key US security ally and operator of one of the most advanced air forces in Asia-Pacific. Its extensive market research and stringent procurement process sought the alignment of best cost, schedule, and performance to replace its existing fleet of ageing Aero L-39 Albatros aircraft and advance the capabilities of its fleet with the latest technology.”

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.