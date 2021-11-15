Thai air force to spend billions on new fleet of light attack aircraft

“RTAF pilots and concerned parties found the attributes of the AT-6 procurement programme very favourable,” said Air Marshall Pongsawat Jantasarn, who chairs the procurement committee. “It will also benefit both Thai and US interests, strengthening the enduring strategic partnership between our nations.”

The Beechcraft AT-6TH is the second RTAF procurement in support of the S-Curve 11 strategy, which aims to develop Thailand’s domestic defence industry.

The first procurement under the new strategy was the Beechcraft T-6TH Texan II in 2020.