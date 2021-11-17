Fri, November 19, 2021

Cabinet approves reopening of pubs, bars on January 16

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday has approved the reopening date for entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke joints across Thailand on January 16, said deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek on Tuesday.

“The government had announced earlier that it would consider the reopening date for entertainment venues based on the Covid-19 situation, with the timeframe set between December 1 to January next year,” she said. “However, after discussing with Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Cabinet agreed that the suitable reopening date should be January 16, which will yield the highest benefit to the country.”

“December 1 is not the promised date for reopening. It is just the start of the timeframe. Therefore, the approved reopening date on January 16 is not a postponement,” she pointed out.

On October 11 Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said during a national television broadcast that within December 1 the government would consider allowing the serving of alcoholic drinks in restaurants as well as allowing entertainment venues to open under appropriate disease control measures. The PM said the move will help stimulate tourism during the new year festival.

“I realized that this decision is risky, as it is almost certain that the number of new infections will increase after disease control measures are relaxed,” said Prayut. “This is why we will monitor the situation closely. We cannot lose this golden opportunity to promote the economy for two years in a row.”

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

