Chanthaburi locals warned to avoid two herds of frisky pachyderms amid mating season

Chutima Lueang-on, a 31-year-old volunteer, said the elephants had split into two herds: 15 in Khao Khitchakut district and seven in Kaeng Hang Maew.

She explained that the herd of 15 included three baby elephants, while much-feared “Phlai Nok”, an elephant which had previously killed two villagers and a KomChadLuek reporter, was among the second herd.

Chutima said this group is expected to head to the area near San Sai Dam for mating.

“If two herds come together, it will become a big group of 22 elephants, ten of which are large adults,” she warned.

“So we advise people passing through those areas to use a vehicle instead of a motorcycle as they could be attacked by the animals.”