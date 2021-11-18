Fri, November 19, 2021

Army vehicles ready to roll in transportation of goods if truckers go ahead with strike

The 1st Division King’s Guard has put military personnel and vehicles on standby after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked the armed forces to prepare trucks to transport goods if truck operators decide to strike on December 1.

The move comes in an attempt to prevent the cost of goods from escalating, which would affect daily livelihoods.

The 1st Division has readied 34 two-tonne FTS trucks that normally carry 12 soldiers and their belongings. The vehicles can also tow armaments and are agile even over rough terrain.

The cost of transportation using Army trucks will be calculated according to the distance driven.

 

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

