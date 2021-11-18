Army vehicles ready to roll in transportation of goods if truckers go ahead with strike

The move comes in an attempt to prevent the cost of goods from escalating, which would affect daily livelihoods.
The 1st Division has readied 34 two-tonne FTS trucks that normally carry 12 soldiers and their belongings. The vehicles can also tow armaments and are agile even over rough terrain.
The cost of transportation using Army trucks will be calculated according to the distance driven.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
