Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

The beauty queens, dressed in glittering evening gowns and spectacular crowns, were delivered to the Four Points by Sheraton Resort in either a Corvette C8 or a Mustang.
The supercars were made available by Nawat Isarakraisil, president and founder of Miss Grand International.
The pageant, some rounds of which will be held in Phuket, will include trips to many tourist attractions in Phuket including its Banana Beach, Coral Island (Koh He), Old Phuket Farm, zipline park Hanuman World, the Tsunami Museum and the beautiful Sarasin Bridge. The contest will also include a cruise on the Andaman Sea and a swimsuit qualifying round at the Chalong Bay marina.
The contestants will fly to Bangkok for other important rounds, scheduled to be held at Show DC Hall Rama 9 as follows:
National costume round: November 30, 7pm
Preliminary Contest: December 2, 7pm
Final Round: December 4, 7pm.
Published : November 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
