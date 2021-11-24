New licence plates can sport personalised letters, numbers

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul told reporters the amendment would help licence plates to become more diverse and more appropriate.
She said the new plates would have two lines.
The first line will include letters and feature vowels or tone marks. The second line would sport the name of the province, except for vehicles registered in Yala’s Betong district, which will use the word Betong instead.
“There can be a name combined with numbers on the new licence plate, while the alphabets, tone marks and numbers must not exceed seven digits,” Trisulee added.
