Vintage car caravan gives Bangkok a glimpse of the past

Kwanchai Paphatphong, president of the club, said the caravan’s aim was to promote tourism. He added that all drivers had undergone strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The caravan started from National Museum in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon area and headed for the Samphran Elephant Ground and Crocodile Farm in Nakhon Pathom. The cars then stopped off to pick up treats at the Sookjai Farmer’s Market before stopping for lunch at Suan Sampran," he said.

“In the afternoon, the caravan headed for the Thai Traditional Arts Museum and Mahidol University Salaya Campus. They also visited the Sireeruckhachati Nature Learning Park where about 800 herbs were gathered and watched a show put up by students from the university’s College of Music before heading home."