Chao Phraya bursts its banks, floods Temple of Dawn

The inundation was bad enough for Wat Arun’s abbot Phra Phrom Watchara Metee to come out and personally check historically significant structures in the temple complex.
The Chao Phraya River has burst its banks in several places in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan recently due to rising sea levels.
Chawalit Chanarat, CEO of TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Pcl, said Chao Phraya should drop by 10 centimetres on Tuesday and slowly fall to its lowest level by November 18. He also said the floods should start receding from Wednesday.
