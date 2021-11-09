Fri, November 19, 2021

Chao Phraya bursts its banks, floods Temple of Dawn

Rising sea levels left the grounds of Bangkok’s Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) and communities on the banks of the Chao Phraya River flooded on Monday.

The inundation was bad enough for Wat Arun’s abbot Phra Phrom Watchara Metee to come out and personally check historically significant structures in the temple complex.

The Chao Phraya River has burst its banks in several places in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan recently due to rising sea levels.

Chawalit Chanarat, CEO of TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Pcl, said Chao Phraya should drop by 10 centimetres on Tuesday and slowly fall to its lowest level by November 18. He also said the floods should start receding from Wednesday.

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
