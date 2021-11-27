Sat, November 27, 2021

in-focus

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Continuous heavy rain on Friday sparked flash floods in Nakhon Si Thammarat, especially in the vicinity of waterfalls and the Sichon district.

Soldiers from the Sichon Special Forces Training Camp, who had been deployed to investigate the situation, managed to rescue a monk and three villagers stranded in a flooded monastery. The four were later transferred to another temple on higher ground.

The soldiers also took some 200 Covid-19 patients to their training camp at the request of Sichon Hospital director Dr Arak Wongvorachat.

 

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Related News

Flash floods and overflows warned in the South due to heavy rains

Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

South to be hit with heavy rain for next two days

 

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

 

 

Related News

Published : November 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cool temperatures, glorious views draw tourists to Wang Nam Kheow reforestation project

Published : Nov 27, 2021

New Covid variant forces Thailand to close its doors to eight African countries

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Climate change crisis, Covid and post-Covid travel among topics discussed at latest ASEM summit

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Thai food industry to be hit with ‘salt tax’ soon

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Latest News

Cool temperatures, glorious views draw tourists to Wang Nam Kheow reforestation project

Published : Nov 27, 2021

New Covid variant forces Thailand to close its doors to eight African countries

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Climate change crisis, Covid and post-Covid travel among topics discussed at latest ASEM summit

Published : Nov 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.