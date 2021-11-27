Heavy rain inundates Nakhon Si Thammarat, soldiers jump to rescue

Soldiers from the Sichon Special Forces Training Camp, who had been deployed to investigate the situation, managed to rescue a monk and three villagers stranded in a flooded monastery. The four were later transferred to another temple on higher ground.
The soldiers also took some 200 Covid-19 patients to their training camp at the request of Sichon Hospital director Dr Arak Wongvorachat.
Published : November 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
