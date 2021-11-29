SAO elections see few complaints of vote-buying, says EC

“The EC received 268 complaints related to the SAO elections. Of these, only 20 are about vote-buying,” EC deputy secretary-general Kittiphong Boriboon said.

“Most of the complaints are about campaign posters being destroyed or vandalised, officials’ lack of impartiality and posters not being removed after the election was concluded.

“The Sunday election saw no serious problems or abnormalities from start to finish,” he added. “However, there have been reports of people taking photos of their ballot and voiding their ballots by tearing the ballot paper by accident. But these incidents were relatively rare from more than 60,000 polling stations nationwide.”