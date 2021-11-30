Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

The Textile Industrial Labour Union said the police charges violated the workers’ rights, especially since they were suffering from a loss of income and had nothing to fall back on.

The apparel industry is known for its chronically low wages and most workers have little or no savings.

The union said they had submitted a letter to the government many times, but no progress has been made.

Brilliant Alliance Thai Global, formerly called Body Fashion and owned by Triumph International, is now part of the Hong Kong-based Clover Group International.

