Tue, November 30, 2021

in-focus

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

The Triumph International Worker’s Union led employees from Brilliant Alliance Thai Global to file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission at the Government Complex in Bangkok on Tuesday.

This move came after Loeng Police Station charged six labour activists on November 16 for allegedly holding an illegal protest outside the Government House in Dusit district on October 19.

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

The protesters were demanding that the government and Labour Ministry secure a 242-million baht compensation for the 1,388 employees that had been laid off with little or no severance pay by Brilliant Alliance Thai Global, a lingerie manufacturing company in Samut Prakan.

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

The Textile Industrial Labour Union said the police charges violated the workers’ rights, especially since they were suffering from a loss of income and had nothing to fall back on.

The apparel industry is known for its chronically low wages and most workers have little or no savings.

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

The union said they had submitted a letter to the government many times, but no progress has been made.

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

Brilliant Alliance Thai Global, formerly called Body Fashion and owned by Triumph International, is now part of the Hong Kong-based Clover Group International.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

2 Pakistani men caught in Suvarnabhumi with haul of ketamine, heroin

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Talent development cooperation running along China-Thailand railway

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Thailand’s fuel consumption slowly picks up as more doors open

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Tracking the spread of Omicron variant

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

BTS Group World Class Sustainability Industry Leader

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

Published : Nov 30, 2021

How a shift in focus turned the Covid-19 crisis into a big opportunity for Asian Group

Published : Nov 30, 2021

2 Pakistani men caught in Suvarnabhumi with haul of ketamine, heroin

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.