Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Timeline of Sunday’s rally from Pathumwan Intersection to Germany Embassy

Pro-democracy protestors of Ratsadon and Anti Absolute Monarchy groups gathered at Pathumwan Intersection in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district at around 2pm of Sunday with an aim to march to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road.

A news source revealed that protestors had previously planned to gather at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, but were blocked by over 200 police officers who have been deployed around the areas, prompting them to switch the rally destination to Pathumwan Intersection instead.

The rally on Sunday reportedly aimed to protest the verdict of Constitutional Court from last Thursday which ruled that pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul aimed to overthrow the government from the 10-point manifesto seeking monarchy reform that they had delivered at Thammasat University on August 10, 2020.

Timeline of Sunday’s rally from Pathumwan Intersection to Germany Embassy

At 4.45pm, crowd control police officers were deployed around Pathumwan Intersection and blocked the traffic at Chaloem Phao Junction. Pedestrians were also prohibited from using the Chaloem Phao Skywalk.

At 5pm, protestors marched toward Henri Dunant Road to avoid the police. 

At 5pm, protestors marched toward Henri Dunant Road to avoid the police.
 

At 5.10pm, a gunshot sound was heard. One male protestor was reportedly shot at the chest with a rubber bullet. He was rushed to the hospital by medic staff.

At 5.45pm, protestors reached Henri Dunant Intersection while the police have closed the path to Ratchadamri Road.
 

Timeline of Sunday’s rally from Pathumwan Intersection to Germany Embassy
At 6pm, protestors reached the German Embassy, where over 450 crowd control police officers were blocking the entrance to the building.

At 6.30pm, three representatives of the groups led by Thatchaphong Kaedam submitted a letter opposing absolute monarchy system to an embassy official.

After the embassy official promised to forward the letter to the German ambassador, the protestors dispersed from the areas at around 6.50pm.

After the embassy official promised to forward the letter to the German ambassador, the protestors dispersed from the areas at around 6.50pm.
 

Related Stories

Court bans pro-democracy leaders from calling for monarchy reforms

Students reject charter court's verdict against pro-democracy leaders

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Published : November 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

