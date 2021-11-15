Timeline of Sunday’s rally from Pathumwan Intersection to Germany Embassy

A news source revealed that protestors had previously planned to gather at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, but were blocked by over 200 police officers who have been deployed around the areas, prompting them to switch the rally destination to Pathumwan Intersection instead.

The rally on Sunday reportedly aimed to protest the verdict of Constitutional Court from last Thursday which ruled that pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul aimed to overthrow the government from the 10-point manifesto seeking monarchy reform that they had delivered at Thammasat University on August 10, 2020.

At 4.45pm, crowd control police officers were deployed around Pathumwan Intersection and blocked the traffic at Chaloem Phao Junction. Pedestrians were also prohibited from using the Chaloem Phao Skywalk.

At 5pm, protestors marched toward Henri Dunant Road to avoid the police.



