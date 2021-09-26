15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Piya Tawichai said that 15 Thalu Fah pro-democracy protesters were arrested on Saturday, after giant firecrackers were thrown at the police at the Nang Loeng intersection.



Four of the arrested protesters are youths and six motorcycles have been seized. Piya added that the parents of offenders who are children and youth will be summoned for prosecution as well.



As for the gathering of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group and the rally at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre at the Pathum Wan intersection on Sunday at 4pm, the police warned that Bangkok is still the area where the highest enforcement of disease control laws has been announced.



In addition, the police reported that since July, there had been 843 offenders from 232 cases related to the assembly; 598 people have been arrested and prosecuted, while police are collecting evidence to request the court to issue arrest warrants for the remaining.