Sun, September 26, 2021

in-focus

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Police arrested 15 protesters at an anti-government rally on Saturday, four of them youths. More than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the protests since July, while preparations are being made to prosecute minor offenders parents, Bangkok police announced on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Piya Tawichai said that 15 Thalu Fah pro-democracy protesters were arrested on Saturday, after giant firecrackers were thrown at the police at the Nang Loeng intersection. 


Four of the arrested protesters are youths and six motorcycles have been seized. Piya added that the parents of offenders who are children and youth will be summoned for prosecution as well.

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok 15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok
As for the gathering of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group and the rally at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre at the Pathum Wan intersection on Sunday at 4pm, the police warned that Bangkok is still the area where the highest enforcement of disease control laws has been announced.


In addition, the police reported that since July, there had been 843 offenders from 232 cases related to the assembly; 598 people have been arrested and prosecuted, while police are collecting evidence to request the court to issue arrest warrants for the remaining.

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok 15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Related news:

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok 15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Published : September 26, 2021

Related News

Third lot of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan arrives

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Wild bull dies in Khao Yai park, possibly from electric shock

Published : Sep 26, 2021

DSI suspects illegal issue of land rights documents in Sri Panwa case

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Many parts of Thailands East and Central battling severe floods

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Latest News

Third lot of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan arrives

Published : Sep 26, 2021

15 protesters arrested over anti-government rally in Bangkok

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Wild bull dies in Khao Yai park, possibly from electric shock

Published : Sep 26, 2021

DSI suspects illegal issue of land rights documents in Sri Panwa case

Published : Sep 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.