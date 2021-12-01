Nong Khai hopes to launch One Day Go programme on Dec 24

Department of Consular Affairs deputy director-general Narong Boonsatheanwong said on Tuesday that as the CCSA had earlier approved the reopening of Nong Khai’s Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border point on December 24, the province had proposed the One Day Go programme in order to boost the economy.

He said the border reopening is a pilot project under which visitors would be allowed to enter the country without the mandatory quarantine.

Visitors under the programme can use their passport or a border pass to cross over and return the same day before 10pm.

Narong said the border pass would allow visitors from Laos to travel through Nong Khai up to Udon Thani city, while Thai tourists would be allowed to travel to Vientiane only.

“The programme will be discussed with Lao officials after it receives approval from the CCSA. As for safety measures, the province will adhere to the same principles and restrictions as Suvarnabhumi International Airport,” Narong said.

Nong Khai’s governor told reporters the province was all set for tourists to visit. He said tourism business people are fully vaccinated, while more than 50 per cent of the locals have received the jab. The daily infection rate is less than 10 cases.

“The province is also ready to welcome visitors under the One Day Shopping scheme, with strict virus prevention measures. The pilot areas that are expected to reopen are Mueang Nong Khai, Tha Bo, Si Chiang Mai and Sangkhom districts,” the governor added.