Adorable one-of-a-kind wedding: cats tie the knot

The bewitching ceremony was held in Phitsanulok after the (cat) “bride” and “groom” met each other at their regular spa and the owners felt it befitting to make it official.
The wedding took place at the home of the “bride”, Wakakimi cat hotel & spa.
The groom, called Hakao, the only “son” of Mee Dee furniture shop owners in the province, met the love of his life, Sakao, who is the only offspring of the groom’s favourite cat spa owner.
Courtesy of their human owners, the two felines decided to make it “official” after seeing each other for some time.
The cute yet unusual marriage ceremony was held under traditional wedding procedures, with a grand spread featuring all types of cat food and the attendance of “honoured” feline guests. The celebration ended with a cat cocktail buffet and an after-party before the kitty couple were sent off to their love nest.
Related news:
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021