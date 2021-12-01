Adorable one-of-a-kind wedding: cats tie the knot

The groom, called Hakao, the only “son” of Mee Dee furniture shop owners in the province, met the love of his life, Sakao, who is the only offspring of the groom’s favourite cat spa owner.

Courtesy of their human owners, the two felines decided to make it “official” after seeing each other for some time.

The cute yet unusual marriage ceremony was held under traditional wedding procedures, with a grand spread featuring all types of cat food and the attendance of “honoured” feline guests. The celebration ended with a cat cocktail buffet and an after-party before the kitty couple were sent off to their love nest.

