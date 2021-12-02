Phuket quarantines 130 tourists from countries deemed Omicron risks

According to the centre, 126 of these tourists are from South Africa, while four hail from Namibia.

After the 130 complete their quarantine, they must undergo RT-PCR testing to confirm they are completely free of Covid-19.

On Saturday, the Public Health Ministry announced that from December 1 Thailand would ban visitors by air from eight African countries to prevent the new, more easily transmissible Covid-19 variant from spreading after it was reported on November 24 in South Africa. The other seven countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.