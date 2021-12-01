Medical Sciences Department cuts RT-PCR test fee by THB200

He said that as of Wednesday there was still no report of the B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19, or Omicron, infecting anyone in Thailand.

“The department has been monitoring the spreading Omicron variant globally via various sources, including the GISAid network. We will notify the public immediately if any Omicron case is detected in the country,” he promised.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Ministry said it was considering keeping RT-PCR tests mandatory for foreign arrivals to prevent the spread of the new variant. The ministry initially planned to let foreign visitors use ATK (antigen test kit), which is cheaper, now that Thailand is reopening more provinces.