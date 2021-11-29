Overnight RT-PCR tests may remain mandatory for visitors to Thailand

“The ministry was initially planning to let foreign visitors use the ATK [antigen test kit] now that Thailand is opening more provinces,” Deputy Public Health Minister Dr Satit Pitutecha said on Monday.

“However, with the emergence of this new variant, we may have to put this plan on hold and continue making the RT-PCR test mandatory for all international visitors.”

Omicron, which was marked a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week, is a new and potentially more contagious strain of Covid-19. The variant was detected on November 24 in South Africa from a sample collected on November 9.

Satit also said he has ordered agencies under the Department of Medical Sciences to find the most suitable and effective method of testing for the Omicron variant as soon as possible.