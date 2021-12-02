No countrywide lockdown yet to curb Omicron variant: PM

Omicron, dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation last week, is a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus strain, and Thailand and other countries have in recent days restricted travel from southern Africa, where the strain was first detected.

“Strong measures, such as a lockdown across the country, will not be used yet as the government will carefully consider the impacts on the economy and tourism while choosing suitable measures that can keep people safe,” Prayut said.

“As of now we will focus on implementing the Covid Free Setting in as many areas as possible.”

The premier also urged everyone who has not been fully vaccinated to get the jabs as soon as they can.

“It is not advisable to wait for a new vaccine specifically made for the new variant as the old variants still exist in Thailand,” he pointed out.