Songkhla’s Samila, Chalatat beaches see big clean-up as New Year approaches

Spearheaded by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and Songkhla Municipality, the event saw the mayor presiding over the ceremony at the Thai Pavilion on Samila beach.
More than 200 volunteers participated, including community leaders, business people, locals and those from the government.
The northeast monsoon normally whips the South in December, with strong waves and winds piling up trash on Samila and Chalatat beaches. The trash includes glass and plastic bottles, tree branches, logs and fishing nets, which spoil the beautiful beach and even impact marine and coastal resources.
Related news:
Published : December 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021
Published : Dec 16, 2021