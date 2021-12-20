Mon, December 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it plans to shift 3,000 buses running non-regular routes to its main fleet to serve travellers during the New Year break.

Up to 60,000 people are expected to travel daily between December 28 and 30, while another 50,000 daily are expected on January 2 and 3, the company’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit said on Monday.

“The Land Transport Department has agreed to allow the use of buses running non-regular routes to run interprovincial routes from December 29 to January 3, provided operators apply one week in advance,” he said.

“We expect to run up 4,700 interprovincial trips [buses and vans] per day during the New Year festival. People can rest assured that there will be enough transport available for them to visit their hometown.”

 

Sanyalux added that all passengers must wear a facemask and check in and out using the ThaiChana tracing application.

“As for the Public Health Ministry’s plan to make ATK tests mandatory for people travelling on public buses for more than four hours, the company is negotiating the funding required with related authorities,” he said. “If it turns out that the tests are necessary, the company is ready to comply.”

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

