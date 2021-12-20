Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Up to 60,000 people are expected to travel daily between December 28 and 30, while another 50,000 daily are expected on January 2 and 3, the company’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit said on Monday.

“The Land Transport Department has agreed to allow the use of buses running non-regular routes to run interprovincial routes from December 29 to January 3, provided operators apply one week in advance,” he said.

“We expect to run up 4,700 interprovincial trips [buses and vans] per day during the New Year festival. People can rest assured that there will be enough transport available for them to visit their hometown.”