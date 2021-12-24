Sat, January 22, 2022

Thai tourism sector seeks more sandbox schemes

The business sector is calling on the government to implement sandbox schemes in destinations like Pattaya in Chonburi, Rayong and some parts of Bangkok, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday.

He was speaking after meeting with members of the Chonburi and Rayong chambers of commerce on Thursday to discuss the impact of the suspension of the Test & Go scheme to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Tuesday that no new applications for the Thailand Pass will be accepted from Wednesday midnight until January 4, when the CCSA will re-evaluate the situation.

“The suspension of the Test & Go system means no foreign visitors will be entering Thailand except through the Phuket sandbox scheme,” Sanan said. “Hence, we urge the government to implement sandbox schemes in other provinces as well, so the tourism industry can start recovering. This will also boost foreigners’ confidence in Thailand’s ability in managing the outbreak.”

Sanan added that if the sandbox scheme is not possible in these areas, then the government should restore the Test & Go scheme as soon as possible while adding more requirements necessary to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The resumption of the Test & Go scheme is vital to the country’s tourism industry, as entrepreneurs can continue employing people and providers of the supply chain can keep their businesses running,” he added.

At the meeting on Thursday, business operators in Rayong and Chonburi were also urged to register for evaluation under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Safety & Health Administration (SHA) and SHA Plus standards.

