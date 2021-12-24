Thai tourism sector seeks more sandbox schemes

“The suspension of the Test & Go system means no foreign visitors will be entering Thailand except through the Phuket sandbox scheme,” Sanan said. “Hence, we urge the government to implement sandbox schemes in other provinces as well, so the tourism industry can start recovering. This will also boost foreigners’ confidence in Thailand’s ability in managing the outbreak.”

Sanan added that if the sandbox scheme is not possible in these areas, then the government should restore the Test & Go scheme as soon as possible while adding more requirements necessary to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

“The resumption of the Test & Go scheme is vital to the country’s tourism industry, as entrepreneurs can continue employing people and providers of the supply chain can keep their businesses running,” he added.

At the meeting on Thursday, business operators in Rayong and Chonburi were also urged to register for evaluation under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Safety & Health Administration (SHA) and SHA Plus standards.