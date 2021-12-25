Vaccine passports now available at Medpark hospital

Appointments must be made seven days in advance and are limited to 150 people per day.

To get a vaccine passport:

• Make an appointment via http://vaccinepassportmedpark.ddc.moph.go.th/

• Present documents at the registration point on the ground floor of MedPark Hospital at the appointed date and time.

Documents required:

1. National ID, plus a signed copy

2. Passport with at least six months validity, plus signed copy

3. Covid-19 vaccination certificate (two shots) with QR code, plus signed copy

• Fee is 50 baht per passport

• Documents for authorised representative:

1. Original valid ID card and a signed photocopy

2. Original Power of Attorney form (one for each vaccine passport application)

3. Maximum of 5 applicants per representative per day. Each applicant must make an online reservation separately.