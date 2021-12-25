Vaccine passports now available at Medpark hospital

The MedPark vaccine passport service is open from 9am to 3pm on workdays but closed on public holidays.
Appointments must be made seven days in advance and are limited to 150 people per day.
To get a vaccine passport:
• Make an appointment via http://vaccinepassportmedpark.ddc.moph.go.th/
• Present documents at the registration point on the ground floor of MedPark Hospital at the appointed date and time.
Documents required:
1. National ID, plus a signed copy
2. Passport with at least six months validity, plus signed copy
3. Covid-19 vaccination certificate (two shots) with QR code, plus signed copy
• Fee is 50 baht per passport
• Documents for authorised representative:
1. Original valid ID card and a signed photocopy
2. Original Power of Attorney form (one for each vaccine passport application)
3. Maximum of 5 applicants per representative per day. Each applicant must make an online reservation separately.
The process takes around half an hour. The same documents are required to update existing vaccine passports to reflect third or fourth jabs at a cost of 50 baht.
For more information, call 083 9906951 on workdays from 9am to 3pm.
“It took only a few minutes to receive my vaccine passport, said regular MedPark Hospital customer Asada Harinsuit, adding that it was better than carrying a piece of paper or having to show your phone to prove your status.
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
