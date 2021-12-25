Forecast for New Year spending lowest in 12 years

The centre also said that the population wants the government to do the following:

• Manage the country transparently

• Combat corruption

• Decentralise administration so local governments can work efficiently

• Launch more economic stimulus schemes like Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) and Chim Shop Chai (Eat, Shop, Spend)

• Solve the Covid-19 problem.

Meanwhile, the centre revealed that the most bought New Year presents were gift baskets, food and supplement drinks.

The average spending on local travel came in at just under 5,500 baht per person and international travel at slightly more than 21,000 during the New Year break.

A survey conducted by CEBF showed that 71.2 per cent of Thais expect the state of the economy to affect their spending, while 68.3 per cent said it was also Covid-19 and 43.2 per cent said it was debt.