Sira initially must pay 8.49 million baht to the House of Representatives

Sira was disqualified to run for the House because he had been sentenced by the Pathumwan District Court on offences relating to property (fraud) in 1995.
The verdict came after Seri Ruam Thai Party leader, Pol General Sereepisuth Temiyavet, together with a group of 145 members of the House of Representatives, asked the Constitutional Court to determine the qualification of the member since he had been sentenced by the district court.
House of Representatives said 8.49 million baht consist of Sira's salaries, meeting allowances and medical expenses, including salaries for his seven assistants, in the past three years.
However, the House said Sira must pay for travel and offsite seminar expenses which the investigation is expected to be completed next week.
Related stories:
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022