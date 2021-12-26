Sat, January 22, 2022

Supreme Patriarch calls on Thais to be generous, merciful for nation’s sake

The Supreme Patriarch extended New Year greetings to the people of Thailand on Saturday, calling on them to be generous and merciful for the sake of the nation.

The e-card carries an image of Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX and the handwritten message: “Tatam Mittani Khanthati, the giver will receive friendship. On the occasion of the New Year 2022, may you have the generosity and mercy to share for the wellbeing of the Thai nation.”

Published : December 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

