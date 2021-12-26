Supreme Patriarch calls on Thais to be generous, merciful for nation’s sake

The e-card carries an image of Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX and the handwritten message: “Tatam Mittani Khanthati, the giver will receive friendship. On the occasion of the New Year 2022, may you have the generosity and mercy to share for the wellbeing of the Thai nation.”
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022