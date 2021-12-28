Naresuan Force helps Tak villagers affected by Myanmar conflict 

A news source reported on Monday that more than 5,000 Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in Tak’s Mae Sot district after fighting between Myanmar’s armed forces and the Karen resistance movement intensified over the past three days.

On Saturday, the Myanmar army launched airstrikes and fired cannons into the Karen stronghold, forcing 5,384 villagers to cross the Moei River and seek refuge on Thai soil.

On Monday afternoon Gen Prasan traveled to Meun Leu Chai village in Tak’s Phrob Phra district to provide construction materials and other necessities to residents near border areas whose houses have been damaged by the airstrikes. Soldiers of Naresuan Force also helped villagers in fixing their homes and strengthening bomb shelters in the village.

As for Myanmar refugees in Tak who wish to return home, the border patrol soldiers will help them cross the border at safe areas while maintaining strict Covid-19 preventive measures.



