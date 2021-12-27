Over 5,000 Myanmar villagers flee to Mae Sot as clashes intensify

On Saturday, the Myanmar army launched airstrikes and fired cannons into the Karen stronghold, forcing 5,384 villagers to cross the Moei River and seek refuge on Thai soil.
The 34th Border Patrol Police Division has deployed two V-150 armoured cars to support border patrol police's operation to ensure safety in the border area.
As of Sunday, 204 refugees have returned to Myanmar, while 5,180 refugees remain in Tak, 5,028 of whom have been sheltered in Mae Sot district and 152 in Phop Phra district.
