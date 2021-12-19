Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

Fall from cliff on Thai-Myanmar border kills one soldier, injures another

Two soldiers patrolling the Doi Monta hill in Tak’s Mae Sot district slipped and fell more than a kilometre down a cliffside on Friday night. One soldier was killed immediately while the other sustained serious injuries to his leg.

Capt Chakkrit Pinprayoon, 29, and Sgt-Major Watchara Muangmee, 31, were found 1,057 metres below the cliff’s edge on Saturday afternoon and it took rescuers almost 24 hours to pull them up.

Chakkrit has been taken to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment.

The two soldiers were patrolling the area in Tak’s Mae Sot district after receiving a report of illegal items being smuggled across the border from Myanmar.

The authorities are providing aid to the families of the two soldiers as the incident occurred during duty hours.

