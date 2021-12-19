Fall from cliff on Thai-Myanmar border kills one soldier, injures another

Capt Chakkrit Pinprayoon, 29, and Sgt-Major Watchara Muangmee, 31, were found 1,057 metres below the cliff’s edge on Saturday afternoon and it took rescuers almost 24 hours to pull them up.
Chakkrit has been taken to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment.
The two soldiers were patrolling the area in Tak’s Mae Sot district after receiving a report of illegal items being smuggled across the border from Myanmar.
The authorities are providing aid to the families of the two soldiers as the incident occurred during duty hours.
Published : December 19, 2021
