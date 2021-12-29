Sat, January 22, 2022

Bomb set off by 2 insurgents damages Narathiwat Army command centre

A bomb exploded near the rear wall of the Army’s 21st Special Forces Command Centre in Ban Ba Le village in Narathiwat’s Reuso district on Wednesday morning, damaging two concrete sheets and a concrete pillar that served as a wall for the structure.

Reuso Station police were alerted to the explosion at 6.15am.

Officials found bits of an improvised explosive device wired to a 20kg LPG canister, whose shells were scattered across the area.

The officers suspect the bomb was set off via radio frequency.

There was no report yet of injuries or deaths from the incident.

 

Police reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby railway signal pole and found two suspects on a motorcycle pass the rear wall twice just minutes before the explosion, although the camera did not capture exactly when or where the bomb was placed.

“The two suspects are positively male, although the pillion rider disguised himself in female clothes and a hijab,” the police said.

“We suspect they could be the same duo that set off a bomb to ambush border patrol soldiers on December 11 as the soldiers guarded Buddhist monks during morning alms in Reuso district. Witnesses at that time also said the pillion rider was actually a man dressed as a female,” the police added.

 

Published : December 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

