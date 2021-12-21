Tue, December 21, 2021

program

3 Narathiwat rangers escape bomb explosion unscathed

It is believed insurgents were behind the explosion and this incident proves the dangers rangers in the deep South face daily.

A bomb explosion in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district on Sunday shattered the windscreen of a rangers’ vehicle but left the three rangers inside unscathed.

The deep South covers the provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Published : December 21, 2021

