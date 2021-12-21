3 Narathiwat rangers escape bomb explosion unscathed

A bomb explosion in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district on Sunday shattered the windscreen of a rangers’ vehicle but left the three rangers inside unscathed.
It is believed insurgents were behind the explosion and this incident proves the dangers rangers in the deep South face daily. The deep South covers the provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.
Published : December 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 20, 2021
Published : Dec 19, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021
Published : Dec 21, 2021