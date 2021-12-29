Thailand now has 740 Omicron patients: Medical Sciences Dept chief

Suphakit said 740 Omicron patients were mostly found in Bangkok (277), followed by Kalasin (121) and Roi Et (50).

Of these, 489 had travelled from foreign countries and 251 were infected in Thailand.

The Omicron variant has been found in 19 provinces.

Suphakit said that cloth masks, surgical masks or N95 masks cannot prevent Covid-19 if people fail to wear them properly.

