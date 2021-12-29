Omicron spreading due to short-range virus aerosols that easily enter mouth, nose: Siriraj doctor

According to Nithiphat, the size of the Omicron aerosol is up to 50 micrometres in diameter (about the size of a hair), which is 10 times bigger than normal aerosols but can be inhaled through the nose and mouth.

Citing a laboratory study, Nithiphat said the variant residues in the upper respiratory system can easily be spread by talking, yelling, singing, coughing or sneezing.

Therefore, he urged business operators and customers alike to strictly abide by virus prevention measures, especially the quality of face masks used and proper ventilation at venues.

