Omicron spreading due to short-range virus aerosols that easily enter mouth, nose: Siriraj doctor

Nithiphat said an Omicron cluster occurred at a restaurant in Kalasin on Monday, where more than 20 people contracted the virus from a couple who had travelled back from Belgium. He said a number of musicians at the restaurant were infected even though they did not come into close contact with the couple because the variant can spread easily in a short range.
According to Nithiphat, the size of the Omicron aerosol is up to 50 micrometres in diameter (about the size of a hair), which is 10 times bigger than normal aerosols but can be inhaled through the nose and mouth.
Citing a laboratory study, Nithiphat said the variant residues in the upper respiratory system can easily be spread by talking, yelling, singing, coughing or sneezing.
Therefore, he urged business operators and customers alike to strictly abide by virus prevention measures, especially the quality of face masks used and proper ventilation at venues.
Published : December 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
