Sat, January 22, 2022

Covid-19 screening points set up at Bangkok bus terminal, main railway station

The Public Health and Transport ministries have together set up Covid-19 screening points with free antigen test kits (ATKs) at the Bangkok bus terminal and the main railway station from December 28 to January 3.

People who test positive via ATK tests will be retested using the RT-PCR method.

Patients who are confirmed to be infected and are under the Universal Coverage Scheme must call National Health Security Office hotline 1330 extension 14.

Those under the Social Security Scheme must call SSO hotline 1506 extension 6 for treatment if infected.

Patients who would like to be treated in their hometown or other provinces must call 1330 extension 15.

All patients are required to have their ID cards and inform the offices they call of their card number, test result, place, date and symptoms.

