Covid-19 screening points set up at Bangkok bus terminal, main railway station

Patients who are confirmed to be infected and are under the Universal Coverage Scheme must call National Health Security Office hotline 1330 extension 14.

Those under the Social Security Scheme must call SSO hotline 1506 extension 6 for treatment if infected.

Patients who would like to be treated in their hometown or other provinces must call 1330 extension 15.

All patients are required to have their ID cards and inform the offices they call of their card number, test result, place, date and symptoms.