740 Omicron cases found in 33 provinces

Although the majority of new Covid-19 cases are still those of the Delta variant, Omicron cases have started increasingly popping up, said Medical Sciences Department director-general Dr Suphakit Sirilak.

“Omicron infections have already been found in at least 33 provinces, of which 19 are known to have cases from local infections,” he said. “Many of those locally infected patients are linked to transmission from the Kalasin cluster.”

Suphakit said Bangkok, Kalasin and Phuket accounted for more than 60 per cent of the country’s Omicron cases, while local infections are mostly linked to overseas visitors.