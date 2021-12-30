Administer more third doses and quicker, Federation of Thai Industries urges govt

Related News

Meanwhile, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking expected the GDP to grow by 3-4.5 per cent.

Foreign countries may have to enforce lockdown measures again, while exports could be affected as cargo ships, ports and personnel cut down on work.

Therefore, Thailand’s services industry and tourism sector might be affected more than before.

National Shippers’ Council chairman Chaichan Chareonsuk felt the government must clearly inform its people of the Omicron situation. To avoid confusion, the public should not have to search for information themselves, he said.

Chaichan said citizens should question whether the government has enough funds to compensate businesses or stimulate the economy if the Omicron situation gets worse.

He added that the manufacturing sector to do with exports is faring well. It grew by 16.4 per cent in the first 11 months of 2021. However, it earned less profit year-on-year because oil prices have increased.

Chaichan said the challenge for the next year is to control the cost of production and product prices, which can lead to inflation and affect wages.

Meanwhile, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the government’s accomplishment in 2021 is administering 100 million doses of vaccines along with its plan to administer more booster doses to the public.

The government is also promoting and pushing exports, which are expected to grow by 15 per cent this year.

Moreover, he said, the government launched a host of successful economic stimulus schemes, such as “Kon La Khreung” (Let’s Go Halves) and “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together).

However, there were also unsuccessful schemes such as “Ying Chai, Ying Dai” (Spend More, Get More), the asset warehousing programme and a soft loan scheme.