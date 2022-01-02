73 die, 574 injured in road accidents on New Year Day

“On Saturday alone, 85,196 motorists were charged for violating traffic laws. Of them, 24,279 were charged for not wearing a helmet and 21,815 were caught for driving without a licence,” he said.

Nirat added that between December 29 and January 1, the toll from 1,906 road accidents has resulted in 226 deaths and 1,894 injuries.

“Chiang Mai has had the highest number of accidents at 74 and most injuries [70], while Bangkok has seen 14 deaths, which is the highest,” he said. “No road deaths during this period have been recorded in 35 provinces.”