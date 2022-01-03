Wed, January 12, 2022

Transport Co expects around 50,000 passengers per day from Jan 3-4

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it expected around 50,000 bus passengers per day between January 3-4 as people are heading back to Bangkok after visiting their hometowns during New Year holidays.

“We expect to run up 3,700 interprovincial trips [buses and vans] per day from January 3 to 4 to make sure that no passenger is left behind,” said the company’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit on Sunday. “We have asked the BMTA (Bangkok Mass Transit Authority) to send public buses to the platforms of Mo Chit bus terminal so that passengers can make a connection trip to BTS stations and other routes immediately.”

“We have also informed all available taxi drivers via JS100 and FM91 radio stations to pick up passengers directly from the platforms to reduce crowding at the bus terminal,” he added.

Sanyalux added that the company has ordered all staffers and urged all passengers to wear a facemask and check-in and out using the ThaiChana tracing application to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

Published : January 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

