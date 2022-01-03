Wed, January 12, 2022

Get tested before heading to Bangkok, returning to work, says ministry

People who went upcountry during the New Year holidays should take an antigen test (ATK) before entering their home, the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday.

Those who test positive should isolate themselves for at least 14 days, he added.

“If it is absolutely necessary for you to return to work right away, take another ATK test to ensure you are not infected,” he added. “During the first week back at work, take two tests at an interval of at least three days and avoid having close contact or sharing meals with others for at least 14 days.”

Kiattiphum added that if an infection is found in an office or factory, it is not necessary to close off the entire premises. “Business owners can employ bubble and seal measures to protect outsiders or let suspected employees stay at home or work from home, if possible,” he added.

He said that though infections in Thailand are rising, the number of deaths is low thanks to more people getting vaccinated. “On Monday, the [Public Health] Ministry recorded 2,927 new patients and 18 deaths. Of the infections, 168 were international travellers, 78 per cent of whom had entered Thailand under the Test & Go scheme,” he said. “To date, Thailand has administered over 104.49 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, 71.2 per cent of which are first doses, 64.1 per cent second doses, and 9.8 per cent boosters.”

