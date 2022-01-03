Get tested before heading to Bangkok, returning to work, says ministry

Those who test positive should isolate themselves for at least 14 days, he added.

“If it is absolutely necessary for you to return to work right away, take another ATK test to ensure you are not infected,” he added. “During the first week back at work, take two tests at an interval of at least three days and avoid having close contact or sharing meals with others for at least 14 days.”

Kiattiphum added that if an infection is found in an office or factory, it is not necessary to close off the entire premises. “Business owners can employ bubble and seal measures to protect outsiders or let suspected employees stay at home or work from home, if possible,” he added.