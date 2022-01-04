Wed, January 12, 2022

No visiting at Siriraj Hospital from Jan 4

Siriraj Hospital announced on Monday that the hospital would not allow any visiting of inpatients from January 4 onward in a bid to curb the spreading of Covid-19.

“All inpatients will not be allowed visitation from January 4 onward until further notice,” said the announcement, signed by hospital director Dr Wisit Wamwanich. “Furthermore, patients that require constant monitoring can have only one nurse per room, while said nurse must not be switched to another room.”

The announcement went on and said that relatives are advised to contact the patients via telephone or video call instead of showing up at the hospital, for everyone’s safety.
 

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

