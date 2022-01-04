Great railway bazaar as Thais return to Bangkok after New Year

Most of them were seen carrying necessities such as rice to deal with higher living costs in the capital due to the economic impact of Covid-19.
Returnees received free Covid tests at the station courtesy of the Public Health and Transport ministries.
Many were also seen taking photos of Bangkok’s century-old railway station.
Related stories:
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022