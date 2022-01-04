Wed, January 12, 2022

Great railway bazaar as Thais return to Bangkok after New Year

Passengers returning from their home provinces began flowing through Bangkoks Hua Lamphong Railway Station as the New Year holiday ended on Monday.

Most of them were seen carrying necessities such as rice to deal with higher living costs in the capital due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

Returnees received free Covid tests at the station courtesy of the Public Health and Transport ministries.

 

 

Many were also seen taking photos of Bangkok’s century-old railway station.

Great railway bazaar as Thais return to Bangkok after New Year

