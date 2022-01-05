Road accidents claim 333 lives over Thailand’s ‘7 dangerous days’

Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents at 96, while Bangkok saw the greatest death toll (22). Chiang Mai and Kanchanaburi recorded the most injuries, at 93 each.

Nine provinces recorded no road deaths during this period – namely Trang, Nakhon Nayok, Pattani, Phang Nga, Yala, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sukhothai and Phrae.

Tuesday, the last day of the danger period, saw 209 road accidents, 21 fatalities and 202 injuries.

Speeding was behind more than one-third (34.45 per cent) of accidents while changing lanes caused 25.36 per cent. Most accidents (82.04 per cent) involved motorbikes and most crashes occurred between 6pm and 7pm.

Tuesday alone saw 78,340 motorists charged with breaking traffic laws – 23,131 for not wearing a helmet and 20,023 for driving without a licence.