Sat, January 22, 2022

Free BTS, MRT rides for children on National Children’s Day

Children aged not over 14 years and under 140 cm. height can ride BTS and MRT trains for free on January 8, which is National Children’s Day.

Thailand’s Children Day falls on the second Saturday of January.

“Eligible children can contact officials at ticket booths of any MRT station to get a free ride coupon, which is usable throughout service hours of MRT Blue Line and Purple Line,” said MRT train operator Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

Meanwhile, Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) said it will offer free rides to children under 14 years old and 140 cm. who travel with their parents and get on and off the train at the same stations from 6am to midnight of January 8.

Eligible children can get a free ticket at any BTS station. The ticket is applicable at all stations of BTS Sukhumvit, Silom and Gold lines, as well as for BRT bus that connects with the Silom Line.

Both train operators also urged commuters to strictly follow Covid-19 preventive measures, including wearing facemask at all times and use alcohol hand sanitizer provided at all stations.

