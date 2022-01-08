6 Covid-positive foreigners missing in Koh Chang

Under the Test & Go scheme, visitors are required to wait in their hotels until their tests come back negative. After that, they can travel to selected areas.
“Their test results came back positive for Covid-19, but the authorities have not been able to contact them since Wednesday [January 5] and we believe they may have left the island,” acting Koh Chang district chief Chanchai Phacharawarangkun said on Friday.
“The district has filed a missing person report at Koh Chang Police Station so officials can launch a search for them. Hotels in Trat have also been instructed to notify officials immediately if they find the six tourists.”
The tourists being sought are:
• Arnaud Cachia, 32 (France)
• Romain Gretten, 32 (France)
• Marek Zbignien Bonleckl, 62 (Poland)
• Krause Dariusz Tomasz, 51 (Poland)
• Oleheming Borgem Kolstad, 38 (Norway)
• Johan Debernardi, 31 (Switzerland)
On Friday, Trat reported 53 new infections, with 173 patients currently being treated for Covid-19. No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the province.
Published : January 08, 2022
By : The Star
